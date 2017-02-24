Does Christine Evangelista look familiar to you? We know why!

The actress is the star of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement, but before she landed the lead role, she appeared on many hit TV shows.

In 2014, Christine appeared on five episodes of NBC's Chicago Fire as a paramedic named Allison Rafferty. A year later, Christine landed the role of Sherry on The Walking Dead, and her character has been recurring on the AMC series ever since.

So what else might you recognize Christine from?