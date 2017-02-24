Does Christine Evangelista look familiar to you? We know why!
The actress is the star of E!'s new scripted series The Arrangement, but before she landed the lead role, she appeared on many hit TV shows.
In 2014, Christine appeared on five episodes of NBC's Chicago Fire as a paramedic named Allison Rafferty. A year later, Christine landed the role of Sherry on The Walking Dead, and her character has been recurring on the AMC series ever since.
So what else might you recognize Christine from?
In celebration of Flashback Friday, we're showing you all the major TV series Christine has appeared on in the past!
Take a look at the video above to see all of her previous roles on TV! And get excited to see Christine on The Arrangement!
Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!