Is Nick Viall about to be 0-for-4 when it comes to finding love on TV?
The Bachelor is entering the overnight dates, and if anyone knows how serious the process is at this point it's Nick. After making it to the fantasy suites in Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe's seasons of The Bachelorette, the Bach is well aware how crucial this week is for his relationships with the remaining women.
"My hope is this week really brings clarity that I'm looking for," Nick says in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Feb. 27 episode above, which finds the 35-year-old on his way to Finland after saying goodbye to one of his final four ladies—and sitting down with Andi, who surprised him at his hotel at the end of last week's episode.
Still left in the competition are Vanessa Grimaldi, Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios and Rachel Lindsay, although we can safely say he does not end up with Rachel as she has already been announced as the next Bachelorette.
"I'm worried," Nick admits in the clip. " Most of my memories in this world end with me getting my heartbroken. The obvious question for me is what's different for me now than before knowing how strongly I felt about Andi and Kaitlyn. Maybe there's nothing different."
And if that isn't worrisome enough, Nick ends the clip saying, "Hopefully this all doesn't blow up in my face."
ABC
Before his season began filming, Nick admitted he worried over going through this process for the fourth time (two times on The Bachelorette, as well season three of Bachelor in Paradise last summer) and not having it work out.
"There's a lot of expectations that come with it, and there's also no guarantee, right?" he said. "You just never know if you're going to connect with them, maybe you really like someone, who doesn't like you back."
The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.