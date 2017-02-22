The wedding is off.

Glee star Lauren Potter's engagement to her childhood friend Timothy Spear has ended, People first reported. After accepting a promise ring from her beau in August, the actress revealed her ex ended their relationship over the holidays.

"It hurts," she told the magazine. "After we got married I wanted to wake up and see him make breakfast for me. I loved him so much."

However, Potter's mother, Robin Sinkhorn, told the magazine Spear was overwhelmed by her daughter's publicity.