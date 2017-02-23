JosiahW / AKM-GSI
Alert the press: Miranda Kerr, Kylie Jenner and Olivia Palermo have all ditched their Stan Smiths.
In the past, when celebs wanted to make a sporty statement, their go-to footwear, typically, was a crisp set of white Adidas. But these style stars? They've found a $120 (now 25% off at Nordstrom) Kenneth Cole pair that helps accomplish a variety of outfit styles.
So while Gigi Hadid's kicking around in her Reeboks, these A-lists are perfectly fine showing off their street style prowess in this versatile pair of shoes.
Why these white sneakers? Keep reading.
They're Logo-less: You can see that Nike swoosh coming from a mile away, but this sneaker has zero branding on its exterior whatsoever. Subtly is a huge selling point for most celebs (depending on the designer because Dior's clearly currently exempt), so slipping on this incognito pair of white shoes is an outfit no-brainer for those in the spotlight.
They're Colorless: Except for the bronze metallic stripe down the back of the sneaker, you won't find color anywhere. Meaning: This shoe goes with anything: any color, any style, any pattern, etc.
They're Perfectly Shaped: Though still a white sneaker, the design of this particular shoe doesn't actually lend itself to one specific style. While most Nike, Adidas and Reebok shoes look extra sporty, these Kenneth Cole's can play many parts. Need a shoe that works for both your weekend look (a maxi and crossbody bag) as well as a more polished, office-appropriate one (a matching blazer and pant)? You've found it.
Could there be a more transitional pair? Check out the similar selects below, but probably not.
H&M Sneakers, $25
It's just one of those things you can wear with anything.