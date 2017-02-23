Alert the press: Miranda Kerr, Kylie Jenner and Olivia Palermo have all ditched their Stan Smiths.

In the past, when celebs wanted to make a sporty statement, their go-to footwear, typically, was a crisp set of white Adidas. But these style stars? They've found a $120 (now 25% off at Nordstrom) Kenneth Cole pair that helps accomplish a variety of outfit styles.

So while Gigi Hadid's kicking around in her Reeboks, these A-lists are perfectly fine showing off their street style prowess in this versatile pair of shoes.

Why these white sneakers? Keep reading.