Mahershala Ali won the award for Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2017 Oscars Sunday for his performance in Moonlight, marking the star's first Oscar win and nomination and making history by becoming the first Muslim actor to win one.

What he also won was our hearts, with a sweet onstage tribute to his wife and newborn baby daughter.

Amatus Sami-Karim gave birth to the couple's first child, Bari Najma Ali, on Wednesday.

"I just want to thank my wife, who was in her third trimester during award season," he said during his acceptance speech.

"We just had a daughter four days ago," he said, drawing applause. "So I just wanna thank her for being such a soldier through this process and help and really carrying me through it all."