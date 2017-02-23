E! is ready to invade the 2017 Oscars red carpet!

Starting this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, E! News' own Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy will be talking all things Academy Awards during the Countdown to the Red Carpet show. Catt and Jason will be joined by Ross Mathews, Kristin Cavallari, Zuri Hall, film expert Dave Karger, Brad Goreski and Kris Jenner so you don't want to miss out on watching!

Then at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will welcome all the biggest Hollywood stars and 2017 Oscars nominees during the Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Oscars special followed immediately by the Oscars Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2017 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.