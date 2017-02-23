E! is ready to invade the 2017 Oscars red carpet!
Starting this Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT, E! News' own Catt Sadler and Jason Kennedy will be talking all things Academy Awards during the Countdown to the Red Carpet show. Catt and Jason will be joined by Ross Mathews, Kristin Cavallari, Zuri Hall, film expert Dave Karger, Brad Goreski and Kris Jenner so you don't want to miss out on watching!
Then at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT, Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic will welcome all the biggest Hollywood stars and 2017 Oscars nominees during the Live From the Red Carpet 2017 Oscars special followed immediately by the Oscars Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars 2017 at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
AMPAS/Getty Images
Make sure to be on the lookout for the likes of Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Denzel Washington, Jeff Bridges, Nicole Kidman, Dev Patel, Andrew Garfield, Natalie Portman, Meryl Streep and so many more stars.
After all the awards are handed out Sunday, E!'s After Party show will recap all the biggest moments from this year's ceremony starting at 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT. Todd Chrisley will even make an appearance on the After Party.
Get excited for Hollywood's biggest night!
For next level red carpet views, you can have an immersive experience with E! Live 360, presented by AT&T. Just download the E! News app at the iOS App Store and Google Play Store, and join us starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on Oscar Sunday to find yourself in the heart of all the red carpet action in Hollywood.
After E!'s red carpet coverage, Jimmy Kimmel will host The Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, with the ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting on-air, online and across social at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 12:00 a.m. ET/9:00 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police with guest co-host Tim Gunn at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.