What better way to get "into the groove" than with the Material Girl herself?

When Vanity Fair canceled its annual Academy Awards party due to the Writer's Strike in 2008, it created a void—one Madonna, Demi Moore and Guy Oseary were happy to fill. It was that year that the trio hosted their inaugural after-party, the most exclusive event of award season. "Just wearing a fantastic dress and having lots of great jewelry—that's my part of the planning," the pop singer told Q magazine later that year. "And making sure there are no photographers."

After a night of being camera-ready, stars look forward to kicking off their heels, loosening their bowties and letting their hair down. As a guest once told The New York Post's Page Six, "People go to the Vanity Fair party to be photographed, then they go to Madonna's to party in private."

Madonna has hosted the event at her manager's home every year since, even in absentia. Moore, meanwhile, has not co-hosted the bash since her divorce from Ashton Kutcher; Oseary is the Kutcher's investment partner.