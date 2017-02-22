Brit Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

Some of music's biggest names came together Wednesday for the 2017 Brit Awards.

That's right, the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards—which is often referred to as the "British Grammys"—gathered stars like Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Rita Ora and more together under one roof at The O2 Arena in London, where things are sure to get rowdy.

Not only are we expected to see Sheeran perform, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry are also on the list of names who will take center stage and provide some awesome entertainment throughout the big night.