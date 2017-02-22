Brit Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding and More

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Scott Eastwood

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

TV Top Couples Split

Vote in Round 4 of TV's Top Couple!

Rita Ora, BRIT Awards

Brit Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Rita Ora, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding

Getty Images

Some of music's biggest names came together Wednesday for the 2017 Brit Awards.

That's right, the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards—which is often referred to as the "British Grammys"—gathered stars like Ed Sheeran, Ellie GouldingRita Ora  and more together under one roof at The O2 Arena in London, where things are sure to get rowdy.

Not only are we expected to see Sheeran perform, Bruno Mars and Katy Perry are also on the list of names who will take center stage and provide some awesome entertainment throughout the big night.

Photos

BRIT Awards 2017: Red Carpet Arrivals

When it comes to nominationsLittle Mix and Rihanna took the lead this year alongside producer Skepta, each receiving three nods in different categories. 

Drake and the late David Bowie followed closely behind with two nominations each.

Launch the gallery above to see all the red carpet arrivals at teh 2017 Brit Awards.

TAGS/ Awards , Red Carpet , Ed Sheeran , Ellie Goulding , Rita Ora , Katy Perry , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again