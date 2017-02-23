In the words of Rae Sremmurd, "Get you some [bottoms] that can do both."

If your pants can't take you from the streets to the slopes, what good are they? That's the mentality Sofia Richie had when she stepped out in a pair of cool and edgy Topshop snow pants (yes, snow pants) last Sunday.

Sometimes the most exciting and unexpected trends come from one style star taking a stab at sporting a certain piece in an impractical way—and that's exactly what happened here.