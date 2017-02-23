David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
In the words of Rae Sremmurd, "Get you some [bottoms] that can do both."
If your pants can't take you from the streets to the slopes, what good are they? That's the mentality Sofia Richie had when she stepped out in a pair of cool and edgy Topshop snow pants (yes, snow pants) last Sunday.
Sometimes the most exciting and unexpected trends come from one style star taking a stab at sporting a certain piece in an impractical way—and that's exactly what happened here.
The main thing to keep in mind when rocking this look (you know, so you don't look like you just took a wrong turn somewhere) is to make sure every piece you pair them with plays a part in subduing the pants. Keep what you wear up top fitted, as to not add to the bulk, and go with pointy-toed boots. They'll help to elongate your ankles and feet!
H&M Ski Pants, $35; Topshop Sno Liza Jane Metallic Camouflage-Print Ski Pants, $135; KJUS Stretch-Shell Ski Pants, $203
Would you try them?
Let us know in the comments below!