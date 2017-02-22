Savannah Guthrie is set to return to the Today show next week after being on maternity leave for three months.
The 45-year-old co-anchor of the NBC series had begun her hiatus on Dec. 5 and had days later given birth to her and husband Mike Feldman's second child, a baby boy named Charley.
"Hey, little one, you're not the *only* good reason to wake up early!!" Guthrie wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a selfie with her son. "I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!"
"Yay! Savannah announced she's returning on March 3rd! (Baby Charley is welcome to join)," read a message posted on the show's Instagram page.
Soon after Guthrie gave birth, Today meteorologist Dylan Dreyers went on maternity leave and a week later welcomed her first child, baby boy Calvin.
On Tuesday, the Today show host Hoda Kotb announced on the series via phone that she had recently adopted her first child, daughter Haley Joy. Kotb had been away from the show for a while and plans to take some more time off to care for and bond with her baby.
"Welcome to Today on this Wednesday morning. I'm Matt Lauer alongside Willie Geist, who's here while Savannah continues on maternity leave," Lauer said on Wednesday's show.
"Savannah's on maternity leave, Dylan's on maternity leave, now Hoda's on maternity leave," Geist said. "We're going to have an open casting call for anchors pretty soon."
"Exactly right," Lauer said.
He later announced Guthrie's upcoming return, drawing cheers from their co-stars.