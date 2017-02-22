Savannah Guthrie is set to return to the Today show next week after being on maternity leave for three months.

The 45-year-old co-anchor of the NBC series had begun her hiatus on Dec. 5 and had days later given birth to her and husband Mike Feldman's second child, a baby boy named Charley.

"Hey, little one, you're not the *only* good reason to wake up early!!" Guthrie wrote on Instagram Wednesday, alongside a selfie with her son. "I'm headed back to @TODAYshow March 3! Excited to see you all!"

"Yay! Savannah announced she's returning on March 3rd! (Baby Charley is welcome to join)," read a message posted on the show's Instagram page.