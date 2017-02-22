After having done Carpool Karaoke with the real Britney Spears, James Corden probably knew Lifetime's biopic, Britney Ever After, wouldn't compare.

Well, he would've realized had he known there was an original Lifetime movie made about the pop star. But the Late Late Show host revealed Tuesday night that he happened to stumble upon the film while relaxing at home Saturday night. "I'm flipping through the channels and it's like oops...I did it again. It's toxic. It drives me crazy because I just want Lifetime to gimme gimme more, gimme more."

You see what he did there!

One he got settled into the movie, Corden knew he was in for a real treat, calling it an "absolute master class." About the lead, Natasha Bassett, Corden noted, "She's the perfect person for a biopic if the biopic was about Tiffany Trump."