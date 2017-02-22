Oh s--t.

Remember last week on The 100, when Clarke (Eliza Taylor) made that list of the 100 people who most deserved to be saved, if the repaired drop ship was their only option? We knew from the moment we saw her writing it that that list would eventually end up in the wrong hands, and that's exactly what happens in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, when Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Monty (Chris Larkin) happen upon it.

Monty at first defends Clarke, since he's been in on the decisions that led her to make the list, but he was clearly expecting to see his name among the hundred. Unfortunately, he doesn't, but Clarke's name is certainly on there.