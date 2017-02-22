Oh s--t.
Remember last week on The 100, when Clarke (Eliza Taylor) made that list of the 100 people who most deserved to be saved, if the repaired drop ship was their only option? We knew from the moment we saw her writing it that that list would eventually end up in the wrong hands, and that's exactly what happens in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, when Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Monty (Chris Larkin) happen upon it.
Monty at first defends Clarke, since he's been in on the decisions that led her to make the list, but he was clearly expecting to see his name among the hundred. Unfortunately, he doesn't, but Clarke's name is certainly on there.
The episode's official description says that "continued struggles with leadership in Arkadia and Polis take violent turns," and we can only imagine the chaos that will ensue if (or more likely when) Clarke's list gets out, particularly when the unpredictable Jasper's the one who will probably release it, and now Monty's probably feeling incredibly betrayed.
We know, it's The 100 and everything is always bad, but this is really very bad. Of course, we can't wait to see it all go down.
The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.