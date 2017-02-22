EXCLUSIVE!

Clarke's Leadership on The 100 Is In Real Danger Based on This Sneak Peek

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Emily Ratajkowski

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Christina El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa, Flip or Flop

Tarek and Christina El Moussa Address the Fallout of Their Marriage

This Is Us, "Memphis"

Behind the Scenes of This Is Us' Saddest Episode Yet: Improv, Crying Babies, Secret Songs and More

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Oh s--t. 

Remember last week on The 100, when Clarke (Eliza Taylor) made that list of the 100 people who most deserved to be saved, if the repaired drop ship was their only option? We knew from the moment we saw her writing it that that list would eventually end up in the wrong hands, and that's exactly what happens in this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, when Jasper (Devon Bostick) and Monty (Chris Larkin) happen upon it. 

Monty at first defends Clarke, since he's been in on the decisions that led her to make the list, but he was clearly expecting to see his name among the hundred. Unfortunately, he doesn't, but Clarke's name is certainly on there. 

Photos

The 100 Stars In and Out of Costume

The episode's official description says that "continued struggles with leadership in Arkadia and Polis take violent turns," and we can only imagine the chaos that will ensue if (or more likely when) Clarke's list gets out, particularly when the unpredictable Jasper's the one who will probably release it, and now Monty's probably feeling incredibly betrayed.

We know, it's The 100 and everything is always bad, but this is really very bad. Of course, we can't wait to see it all go down.

The 100 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW. 

TAGS/ The 100 , TV , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again