Warning: The following contains major spoilers from tonight's episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. If you haven't watched yet, you might want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution!

Grant Ward, is that you?

Following a harrowing ordeal to escape S.H.I.E.L.D. HQ after learning that the entire team had been compromised and replaced with LMD versions of themselves on tonight's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., including a heartbreaking fight scene between Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and LMD Fitz (Ian De Ceastecker) that forced Jemma to kill the man she loves (or a version of him, rather), Simmons and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) realized their only hope at finding their captive friends would be voluntarily entering into Radcliffe's (John Hannah) Framework and hoping Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the others could offer up some info about where they were being held.

And what they saw as they crossed over into this alternate virtual Earth was a doozy.