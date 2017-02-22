If you're a member of the Irwin family, adventure could be your middle name.

Whether it's getting up close and personal with one-of-a-kind creatures or exploring zoos all around the world, Steve Irwin's children were raised to love and care for all sorts of animals.

And while the self-proclaimed Crocodile Hunter passed away in September of 2006, both Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin are carrying on their father's legacy in more ways than one.

As the family marks Steve's birthday today, pop culture fans can't help but follow the youngest Irwins' journey from kids to young adults. And while Bindi has been part of the spotlight more prominently in recent years, Robert's solo television debut on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon proves more camera time may be in his future.

Perhaps Bindi has some valuable advice to share with her younger brother as he steps both feet into Hollywood.