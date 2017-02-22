If you're a member of the Irwin family, adventure could be your middle name.
Whether it's getting up close and personal with one-of-a-kind creatures or exploring zoos all around the world, Steve Irwin's children were raised to love and care for all sorts of animals.
And while the self-proclaimed Crocodile Hunter passed away in September of 2006, both Robert Irwin and Bindi Irwin are carrying on their father's legacy in more ways than one.
As the family marks Steve's birthday today, pop culture fans can't help but follow the youngest Irwins' journey from kids to young adults. And while Bindi has been part of the spotlight more prominently in recent years, Robert's solo television debut on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon proves more camera time may be in his future.
Perhaps Bindi has some valuable advice to share with her younger brother as he steps both feet into Hollywood.
Hollywood Loves Romance: As Bindi continues her romance with boyfriend Chandler Powell, so does the public interest in the young couple. Whether enjoying a date at Universal Studios Hollywood or vacationing at Byron Bay, followers love updates on relationships. Just be careful about revealing too much, too soon. Everyone deserves a bit of privacy, no matter what a stranger says.
Dancing Has Big Benefits: While some reality shows aren't meant for everyone, Dancing With the Stars was nothing short of a positive experience for Bindi. In addition to walking home with a mirror ball trophy alongside partner Derek Hough, the contestant made lasting friendships and was able to spotlight her true passions in front of millions of viewers. Warning: Rehearsals never end, but hard work does pay off.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images
Be Careful What You Instagram: With more than 1.3 million followers, Bindi has to think before she posts. From our perspective, the young adult has done a fantastic job mixing business and pleasure with her posts. While every comment may not be positive—who doesn't have haters these days—Bindi has been able to spotlight organizations important to her while still proving she's an adventurous 18-year-old.
It's Still Possible to Live a "Normal" Life: Sure you may have a more than average following. Bindi, however, has still been able to experience events every teenager hopes to participate in. From receiving your driver's license to attending your school prom with a special someone, Bindi proves to her brother that you don't have to be too different from the other kids.
Never Forget Where You Came From: In between balancing friendships and work responsibilities, Bindi makes it a priority to honor her dad's legacy in more ways than one. From celebrating Steve Irwin Day or attending Steve Irwin Gala events, the young adult knows how to spread the word on her late father's most important causes. "You'll be my hero for my entire existence," Bindi once shared on Instagram with a throwback photo with her father. "I love you more than words can describe.'