If you feel forever changed after tonight's This Is Us, you are not alone.

The hour found Randall—fresh out of the hospital after last week's mental breakdown—taking his dying biological father on a road trip to his hometown of Memphis to make amends, reminisce, and share in the black family history Randall had always dreamed of.

It wasn't hard to predict what was going to happen at the end of the episode as it became clearer and clearer that William (Ron Cephas Jones) knew his time was just about to run out, and that he wasn't going back to New York with Randall (Sterling K. Brown). He had introduced his son to a whole new world, then allowed himself to die there, knowing that he had done all he could to give Randall what he really needed.