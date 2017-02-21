If you ask Mariah Carey who is to blame for her notorious New Year's Eve performance, she has some names in mind.
"It was a mess, and I blame everybody," the Grammy winner confessed in a new interview with Rolling Stone. "And I blame myself for not leaving after rehearsal."
"I used to get upset by things," the "Obsessed" singer continued. "This was out of my control, and had everything not been such a total chaotic mess, then I would have been able to make something happen. Even the dancers should have stopped dancing and helped me off the f--king stage. I'm sorry."
It's been more than two months since Mariah started off 2017 on a bum note thanks to her appearance on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest.
After her performance in Times Square didn't exactly receive rave reviews, accusations flew as to why this performance wasn't her best.
James Devaney/WireImage
Ultimately, the Mariah's World star is trying her best to move past it, even if some people will never understand the situation.
"I don't even want to bring this up too much, but whatever, we're obviously talking about it, the New Year's Eve situation–that couldn't be helped," she shared. "It's just something where if I can't explain it to the entire world, then they're not going to understand it, because it's not what they do. Just like I wouldn't understand somebody who had a desk job and how to do that. I couldn't."
With a new boyfriend by the name of Bryan Tanaka and an upcoming tour with Lionel Richie, Mariah has much to look forward to. She also is focused on co-parenting her twins with ex Nick Cannon.
Recently, the comedian faced a tabloid report claiming he suffered a nervous breakdown and that his erratic behavior has family members concerned. Ultimately, the TV host set the record straight on social media.
"If you report these lies, expect a slander and defamation lawsuit," Nick shared with his Instagram followers. "Look everyone, see how the media is trying to break a King? It's all good though, I'm a warrior! I was built for this! Me and my family, my mindset, and my spirit are all stronger than ever."
He added, "I felt like releasing this so called ‘journalist' info to the public so you all can get at them, but instead I release nothing but positive energy into the Universe."