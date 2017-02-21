Buckle up George Clooney because you're in for one unforgettable ride.

As the Hollywood star and his wife Amal Clooney prepare to welcome twins, the dad-to-be is already thinking about some lifestyle changes he will face in the months ahead.

Yes, the sleep schedule may change. And yes, shopping habits will now include diapers and pacifiers.

But in addition, the actor may not be traveling all around the world like he once used to.

"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger," George shared in Paris Match number 3536. "I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome."