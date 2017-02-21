Buckle up George Clooney because you're in for one unforgettable ride.
As the Hollywood star and his wife Amal Clooney prepare to welcome twins, the dad-to-be is already thinking about some lifestyle changes he will face in the months ahead.
Yes, the sleep schedule may change. And yes, shopping habits will now include diapers and pacifiers.
But in addition, the actor may not be traveling all around the world like he once used to.
"We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger," George shared in Paris Match number 3536. "I will not go to South Sudan anymore and in the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she will avoid places where she knows she is not welcome."
He continued, "Before, I did not care, I would even say that there was a pretty exciting side to going where no reporter had ever been. We have the chance to live between three countries: Italy, America and England."
Once it's time for the twins to enroll in school, George knows that it will be time to "choose where to settle." And while some fans of the couple may think these two are never together in the same place, it's just not the case.
"In the meantime, we will continue to move according to our respective schedules," he explained. "People think we're never together, but we have not been separated for more than a week."
As anticipation grows for the couple to add parents to their resume, Amal was spotted out and about in London where she displayed her baby bump.
In her first public appearance since the pregnancy news was confirmed, the human-right lawyer sported a Stella McCartney coat as she left an office building.
"Amal looked healthy and relaxed," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "[She] looked content, happy, radiant."