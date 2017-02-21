Empire is turning into a Moore/Willis family affair.

Demi Moore is set to join Empire in a recurring role, E! News can confirm, joining her daughter Rumer Willis, who was previously announced as a guest star this season. Willis will make her debut after the show returns on March 22, and Moore will appear in the season three finale and then will recur in season four.

Moore will play a "take-charge nurse with a mysterious past" who becomes "treacherously entangled" with the Lyons. Willis, meanwhile, will play an acclaimed singer-songwriter named Tory Ash who becomes important to Jamal's newest musical project.