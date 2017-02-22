EXCLUSIVE!

Christine Evangelista Wants to Be Beyoncé: Watch The Arrangement Cast Reveal Their Idols, Biggest Fears & More!

The Arrangement cast is answering some very important questions!

If you've already watched the premiere episode of E!'s new scripted series, you'll know that Megan Morrison (Christine Evangelista) has to answer the "three imperatives" as part of her audition to co-star with Kyle West (Josh Henderson). The three questions help get a sense of Megan's "true character."

So how did the stars of The Arrangement answer the three imperatives?

First question: If you could be anyone else who would you be?

"John F. Kennedy," Henderson told E! News. "Wayne Gretzky," Michael Vartan revealed. As for Evangelista, she smiled, "Beyoncé." We totally can relate to you, Christine!

So what are the cast's biggest fears? And what's the most dangerous thing they've ever done?

Watch the video to find out!

Watch the series premiere of The Arrangement March 5 at 10 p.m., only on E!

