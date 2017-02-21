Emma Watson on How Playing Belle Measures Up to Hermione Granger

For Emma Watson, starring in Beauty and the Beast was not much different than her experience with the Harry Potter series.

The British actress is Elle UK's March cover girl, and inside she compares Hermione Granger, the beloved character that made Watson a household name at just 11-years-old, to playing Disney princess Belle.

"For me, Beauty was the perfect, most joyful thing to do," Emma, now 26, gushed. "There was something connected about Hermione and Belle, and it was good to be reminded that I am an actress; this is what I do. The film is pure escapism."

Emma lends her singing skills (and acting chops!) to Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, her first major role since taking a year off to focus on her activism efforts.