We're just days away from the the 89th Oscars so we want to make sure you have everything in place to throw the most perfect viewing party for you and your friends.

Who better to give you the best tips than the experts behind Sunday's Governors Ball? The Academy's official after-party, where winners go to get their Oscars engraved, is expected to see 1,500 guests. Ya know, celebs like Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, Andrew Garfield, Mahershala Ali, Natalie Portman and newcomer Lucas Hedges. Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will also be performing during the star-studded bash.

Now, let's get your party started.

We'll begin with the most important part of the evening—the food!