Jason Wahler just came clean—he's going to be a dad!
The Laguna Beach alum and his wife of four years, Ashley Slack, are expecting their first child together set to arrive in August. Slack announced the happy news on Instagram with a photo of a sonogram and a baby onesie and matching hat.
"LOVE + MARRIAGE = BABY," she captioned the sweet photo. "#werehavingababy #happiness #love #soexcited #august #2017thebestyearyet #babywahler." Wahler reposted the photo, writing, "So blessed!"
The couple wed in October 2013 in Malibu, Calif. after nearly a year-long engagement.
Meanwhile, the timing of the pregnancy falls simultaneously with his Hills ex Lauren Conrad and co-star Whitney Port, who are both also pregnant with their first babies.
"Oh hey! Just standing by the window in my underwear, with a BABY in my belly!!!" Port quipped in her own announcement on social media. "DM me if you know what I'm supposed to do with this thing for how ever many years I'm supposed to be in charge."
Conrad shared the exciting news on New Year's Day with a single shot of her sonogram.
"I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet..." she teased at the time.
We're sure Wahler would say the same!
