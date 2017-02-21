Jason Wahler just came clean—he's going to be a dad!

The Laguna Beach alum and his wife of four years, Ashley Slack, are expecting their first child together set to arrive in August. Slack announced the happy news on Instagram with a photo of a sonogram and a baby onesie and matching hat.

"LOVE + MARRIAGE = BABY," she captioned the sweet photo. "#werehavingababy #happiness #love #soexcited #august #2017thebestyearyet #babywahler." Wahler reposted the photo, writing, "So blessed!"

The couple wed in October 2013 in Malibu, Calif. after nearly a year-long engagement.