There have been plenty of history-making moments that have hit the Oscars over the years, but when it comes to the most awesome photo ever taken during the show, we have to hand it to Ellen DeGeneres and her star-studded selfie.
Let's take a step back in time...
DeGeneres hosted the 2014 Oscars and made her way down to the audience a couple times for a few skits with the celebrities in attendance. However, no one expected her to whip out her phone and snap a selfie with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.
Yes, the host somehow managed to wrangle stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong'o with Bradley Cooper doing the honors of actually snapping the pic.
Speaking of Cooper, the actor joined DeGeneres on The Ellen Show in 2015, and she joked that he actually ruined the whole idea of the picture.
"You ruined it in the most perfect way!" she told Cooper. "The whole joke was I was trying to break the internet so that Meryl and I would have the most retweets…[But] The whole joke was I was going to try to get Meryl out of the picture to take the picture so she wouldn't be in it at all."
She continued, "I kept trying to get her out of the picture and you were like, 'No, no no! I got it.' And you took the best picture! It was fantastic."
In fact, the photo ended up breaking Twitter once DeGeneres tweeted the it out. Within a half-hour, it was retweeted more than 1.1 million times to become the most retweeted post ever on Twitter (it now stands at 3.2 million retweets with over 2.2 million likes).
"We just crashed Twitter," DeGeneres told the Oscars audience during the show. "We got an email from Twitter, and we crashed and broke Twitter. We have made history. See, Meryl, what we did? You and I? It's amazing, we really just made history. It's fantastic."
A history-making moment, indeed!
