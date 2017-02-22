There have been plenty of history-making moments that have hit the Oscars over the years, but when it comes to the most awesome photo ever taken during the show, we have to hand it to Ellen DeGeneres and her star-studded selfie.

Let's take a step back in time...

DeGeneres hosted the 2014 Oscars and made her way down to the audience a couple times for a few skits with the celebrities in attendance. However, no one expected her to whip out her phone and snap a selfie with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Yes, the host somehow managed to wrangle stars like Jennifer Lawrence, Jared Leto, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Lupita Nyong'o with Bradley Cooper doing the honors of actually snapping the pic.