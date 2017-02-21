Of course, Nick infamously revealed to the world that he and Andi had sex during their time in the Fantasy Suite during that sitdown, and Andi later wrote a tell-all book about her time on the show, including her relationship with Nick. The book, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After, became a topic of conversation during Nick's time on Bachelor in Paradise as Andi's former fiance (and Nick's rival) Josh Murray flat-out denied what she wrote of their relationship. Nick, however, had a different opinion.

"What Andi does is she has a tendency of omitting information," Nick told E! News in August of Andi's book. "That being said, the things that are written about me, as far as like the events that happened and things that were said, a large part of it did happen, so I can't say that it's a fictional book. It might be missing some information, but a lot of the things she wrote about did happen."

So what can viewers expect from Nick and Andi's reunion in Monday's episode?