Gabriela is learning to push through the pain.

In this inspirational sneak peek from tomorrow night's all-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, celebrity trainer and Training Mate founder Luke Milton visits his new client to offer some words of encouragement after she suffers an injury at the gym.

"I'm just discouraged," Gabriela tells him. "All I can think about is like, 'Are we going to be able to continue? Am I going to be able to continue?' I don't want to lose the momentum because I just don't know where we're going to go from here."

She further explains in her confessional, "I know that every minute counts working out with Luke and the fact that here I am two weeks out, I'm so upset. My progress is stopped, and it's not because I want to, but because I have to."