Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
Could Sunday night's Oscars finally be the night Ryan Gosling steps out with Eva Mendes as his date?
We'll just have to wait and see, but the sad reality for us shippers...probably not. Gosling, who is nominated in the Best Actor category, won't even mention Mendes' name at award shows—he's referred to her as my lady, my sweetheart, my angel, but never by her actual name. When Gosling won at the 2017 Golden Globes, Gosling emotionally dedicated his victory to his "lady" and her late brother. Noticeably absent from the Globes was Mendes' name and Mendes; the actor arrived without her by his side.
"I would like to try to thank one person properly and say while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," Gosling said onstage. "If she hadn't have taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. So sweetheart, thank you."
One of the most well known facts in Hollywood is how fiercely private these two are about their relationship and their two daughters, Amada and Esmeralda. And while not talking about them or flaunting them in public is certainly understandable—every celebrity has his or her right to privacy—but is it too much to ask to get a red carpet date night?
While at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this month, Gosling played it coy when asked whether Mendes would be his plus one.
"Oh, I'm not sure," the La La Land star said. "It's still a little while away."
Based on their rare red carpet history, we're going to guess that the real answer is no. But that doesn't mean we can't hope for a huge surprise come Sunday!
