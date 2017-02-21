Cate Blanchett stopped by one of New York City's historic gay bars on Monday night to give a performance the audience will never forget.

Attending Jason Hayes' Broadway Review benefit drag show at the legendary Stonewall Inn, the Oscar-winning actress got the crowd riled up when she stepped out from behind the curtains, wearing a sexy gold bra underneath a plunging black blazer with just a pair of gold underwear, stockings and heels. She performed a lip-synced version of "You Don't Own Me," doing a sexy, little dance at the same time.