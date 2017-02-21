Milo Ventimiglia and his love for This Is Us is the gift that keeps on giving. Ventimiglia took to Twitter to warn This Is Us fans that the Tuesday, Feb. 21 episode titled "Memphis" would be particularly emotional, so much so that he penned a note from Papa Jack Pearson (his character) for viewers to use as an excuse. We'd like to see a principal react to this excuse note!

"Just in case you need a note after tonight's episode of #ThisIsUs. #PapaPearsonLovesYou. Tonight 9/8c on @nbc. MV," Ventimiglia tweeted with the above photo. Can we take a moment to discuss how he writes the letter "E"? New trend to start sweeping the nation?