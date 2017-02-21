There's really only one thing that matters on this fine Tuesday: Alex Trebek's rapping "skills."

On Monday night's episode of the show, there was an entire category dedicated to "Let's Rap, Kids!" in which each clue presented a line or two of lyrics from a famous rap song. Trebek has to read these lyrics aloud, of course, and his take on the songs are pure gold.

From Drake's "Started From the Bottom," to Lil Wayne's "6 Foot 7 Foot," Trebek had the audience and viewers alike giggling over his verbal reenactment of the music. But nothing was as good as him reading the lyrics to "Panda."