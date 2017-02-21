Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
There's really only one thing that matters on this fine Tuesday: Alex Trebek's rapping "skills."
On Monday night's episode of the show, there was an entire category dedicated to "Let's Rap, Kids!" in which each clue presented a line or two of lyrics from a famous rap song. Trebek has to read these lyrics aloud, of course, and his take on the songs are pure gold.
From Drake's "Started From the Bottom," to Lil Wayne's "6 Foot 7 Foot," Trebek had the audience and viewers alike giggling over his verbal reenactment of the music. But nothing was as good as him reading the lyrics to "Panda."
How about Alex Trebek rapping on Jeopardy! tonight pic.twitter.com/MNy9CEkf1p— Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) February 21, 2017
"Panda, panda, panda, panda, panda," he said in complete monotone, not even cracking a slight chuckle.
"I was just getting into this rap thing," he exclaimed as the category came to an end and they cut to a commercial. "I'm not too good at it, but I was just getting into it!"
Meanwhile, Trebek has voiced his opinion about hip-hop music before. In fact, late last year, he straight up called one contestant a loser because of her love for Nerdcore hip-hop, voicing is opinion that the genre of music didn't "sound very fun."
Susan Cole of Bowie, Maryland, explained, "I think it's very fun. It's called Nerdcore hip-hop. It's people who identify as nerdy, rapping about the things they love: video games, science-fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners."
Being the savage that Trebek is, he ruthlessly shot back, "Losers, in other words!" LOL!