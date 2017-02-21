Paris Jackson Does Not Plan to Pursue Music as a Career

There are many ways Paris Jackson carries on her famous father's legacy, but she doesn't think singing professionally will be one of them.

As one of the debut cover stars for Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book Issue 10, the 18-year-old eldest child of the late Michael Jackson is opening up about her own career plans, though they don't currently include a microphone—professionally, at least.

"I write music for myself. I use it as a way to get stuff out. It's not something I see myself following career-wise," she told her interviewer, Lee Daniels, for the issue. "There are so many amazing artists in my family. If I were to do it as a career, it would change how I feel about music and I don't want that to happen."