"Hello. Nick."

And that is how you stage a surprise visit on The Bachelor. In Monday night's episode, Nick Viall received quite the shock when he opened his hotel room door to find none other than Andi Dorfman, the first Bachelorette to turn him down, standing there, one hand on her hip, just waiting to give him a piece of her mind. Andi's return was surprising, for sure, but she's far from the first surprise visitor to show up unannounced during a season to throw the Bachelor or Bachelorette for a loop.

Of course, Nick himself is the arguably the most famous surprise visitor in the franchise's history, turning up on a group date during Kaitlyn Bristowe's season in an attempt to join the show after connecting with the Bachelorette over social media prior to her leaving to begin filming. (Kaitlyn allowed it, with Nick making it to her final two.)

But he actually wasn't the first contestant to pull that move—though he was the most successful.