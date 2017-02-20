Drake didn't forget about Rihanna's 29th birthday.

Though the former couple split up a few months ago—and he's since been linked to Jennifer Lopez—the rapper shouted out to his old flame during his concert in Dublin on Monday night.

A fan caught the video in which Drake begins, "It's somebody's birthday today—somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for," he told the crowd as they started applauding and screaming with excitement. "So, instead of singing 'Happy birthday,' though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing 'Happy Birthday,' we're going to set it off just like this..."

He trailed off as "Work," his collaboration with Rih, began playing.