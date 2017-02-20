"You want to share a spider?" - Angelina Jolie cooks bugs in Cambodia ?? https://t.co/5mSi3VNErT pic.twitter.com/OZ12DjpyJD

Maybe we should consider scorpions for our next side dish.

Angelina Jolie is a woman of many talents. Whether it's acting on the big screen, creating powerful change for deserving causes or being a hands-on mom around the world, the A-list star deserves some credit.

But perhaps another skill fans don't know about is the simple realization that Angelina is not afraid to eat some bugs.

While enjoying some local cuisine in Cambodia with BBC's Yalda Hakim, Angelina and her children decided to taste some adventurous food that may not be as intimidating as we first thought.

"It's actually really good, the flavor," the actress shared in the video while eating an assortment of bugs. "It's hard to chew, the scorpion."