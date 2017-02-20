Snapchat
Kim Kardashian is ready to get the sillies out!
On Sunday afternoon, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined North West and Penelope Disick to help celebrate the birthday of Khadijah Haqq McCray's daughter Celine.
While the kids were more than intrigued at the event themed after Yo Gabba Gabba, the moms also couldn't help but have some fun.
Kim joined Tamar Braxton, Basketball Wives L.A. star Evelyn Lozada and sisters Khadija and Malika Haqq for a drama-free afternoon.
"Me and my fly ass Mom friends celebrating Celine's 3rd Birthday," Malika shared on Instagram. Tamar added, "Sauced mommy club."
Parents aside, kids in attendance were able to meet several life-size characters from the Nick Jr. series while enjoying inflatables, cake and goody bags.
"Thrilled to Party," Kim wrote on Snapchat as North and Penelope posed with their gifts after a jam-packed party.
Once the festivities were over, Khadijah looked back at the first three years of her daughter's life. While Celine was born one month early, the growing toddler has brightened up mom's life each and every day.
"From the beginning of my pregnancy she was in a hurry to get here. She's been running our household and my life ever since," Khadijah wrote to her followers. "I wouldn't have it any other way! "
My daughter is truly a blessing to our entire family," she continued. "Happy 3rd Birthday my sweetheart!!! I hope you enjoy your ‘Yo Gabba Gabba' day."
