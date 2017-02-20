Even TV's most beloved detectives need a snow day every once in a while.

Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was able to take a break from filming and directing this President's Day weekend to enjoy some winter weather in Park City, Utah.

Lucky for her Instagram followers, the actress decided to give fans a taste of the fun she was having with husband Peter Hermann.

On Sunday afternoon, Mariska took to the slopes with her main man who couldn't hide their excitement.

"#CouplesSkikend #YouChairLiftMeUp #YoutahBest #SnowbodyIdRatherBeWith #SkiSquadGoals #APerfectMounTen," she wrote on social media while sharing a rare couple's selfie. "#Olympics2018HereWeCome #PetersPics #Selfie #HeHasLongerArms #WearYourHelmets."