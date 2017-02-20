Priscilla Presley wants to clear up one important matter regarding her daughter's divorce drama.

Just a few days after Lisa Marie Presley filed court documents opposing ex-husband Michael Lockwood's request for spousal support, reports surfaced claiming the couple's twins were taken into protective custody.

Priscilla, however, decided to set the record straight on Facebook.

"There is lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating," she shared with her followers on Sunday evening. "Let me put this to rest... the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out."