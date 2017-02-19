Writers Guild Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Kerry Washington, 2017 Writers Guild Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for WGAw

We're closer than ever to the 2017 Oscars, and that means tonight we celebrate the 2017 Writers Guild of America Awards!

Hollywood's brightest stars from film and television arrived to The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills and New York City's Edison Ballroom on Sunday evening in anticipation of finding out who goes home a lucky winner. More than 30 honors will be passed out at the 69th annual WGA Awards, and comedians Patton Oswalt and Lewis Black are set to host, respectively.

La La Land might just continue its award season sweep as its nominated for the WGA Awards' most coveted title, Original Screenplay. Also nominated in the category is MoonlightManchester By the SeaHell or High Water and Loving

HBO fixture Game of Thrones will duke it out against Stranger ThingsBetter Call SaulThe Americans and Westworld for best writing in a TV drama series while AtlantaSilicon ValleyTransparentUnbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Veep make up the TV comedy series nominees.

Sit back, relax and enjoy the complete list of 2017 WGA Award winners below:

WGA's Valentine Davies Award for Humanitarian Service: Richard Curtis

2017 Jean Renoir Award for International Screenwriting Achievement: Abbas Kiarostami

2017 Morgan Cox Award: Dan Wilcox

Paul Selvin Award: Susannah Grant

Laurel Award for Screenwriting Achievement: Oliver Stone

Animation Writing Award for Lifetime Achievement: Mike Judge

Paddy Chayefsky Laurel Award for Television Writing Achievement: Aaron Sorkin

