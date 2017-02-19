Happy Sunday to you too, Lisa Rinna!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made quite the risqué statement on Instagram this morning as she shared a completely naked selfie to her nearly one million followers. Lisa quickly deleted the nude photo shortly thereafter, but not before Bravo nation received a candid look at Rinna in nothing but her birthday suit.
In the snapshot, the 53-year-old mother of two poses in front of a mirror, a nearby desk chair and censored bar barely covering what would've made this picture completely NSFW.
Lisa shared the photo in celebration of Playboy's recent return to nude pictorials, as she captioned it, "Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes. #thefemalebodyisbeautiful"
As E! News previously reported, Playboy recently unveiled the latest evolution of the brand with a new philosophy, which includes reinstating nudity starting with their March/April 2017 issue. In October 2015, the magazine announced its pledge to ban naked photographs from being published.
"I'll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated, but removing it entirely was a mistake," Hugh Hefner's son Cooper Hefner stated in a press release. "Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn't a problem. Today we're taking out identity back and reclaiming who we are."
As for Lisa's connection to Playboy, she first posed for the mag in 1998 while six months pregnant with her now 18-year-old daughter Delilah Hamlin. Nearly a decade later, Rinna returned to Playboy once again as a cover model.
Would Lisa ever revive her modeling career for a third shot at Playboy stardom? Seems as if she might be interested!
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)