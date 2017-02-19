Snapchat
Is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's romance Jamaican anyone else crazy with all the feels?!
A source confirms to E! News the Revenge Body star and her boyfriend skipped out on the NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans for an adventurous getaway to Jamaica. The lovebirds arrived in Kingston late last week, and have spent the following days taking in the sights and hitting the paradise's hottest spots.
KoKo shared a photo of the duo to her Snapchat just before embarking on a zip-lining adventure at Mystic Mountain in Ochos Rios on Saturday. They buckled up for safety in matching teal helmets and harnesses, also sporting matching oversized sunglasses.
Our insider also reveals Khloe and Tristan were spotted at Fiction Fantasy nightclub and dined at Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt's restaurant, Tracks & Records.
The restaurant shared a photo of the pair to their Instagram and mentioned Khloe and her friends indulged in menu items such as jerk chicken. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who looked stylish in a black bodycon dress, sheer duster and fedora happily posed for pictures with fans. The basketball pro rocked a black and white striped polo shirt and red-tinted glasses.
Ahead of their romantic getaway, Khloe and Tristan enjoyed an even more romantic Valentine's Day in Cleveland, where Kardashian's main man plays basketball for the Cavaliers. Khloe not only received a gorgeous bouquet of roses from Thompson, but the lucky lady was also gifted with floral arrangements from sister Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick.
She teased some of their V-Day plans during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, admitting, "I'll probably cook dinner, have food waiting for him when he comes home. Maybe look a little sexy."
If one thing's for sure, Khloe is in love and she doesn't care who knows it.
Season 13 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians premieres Mar. 5 at 9 p.m., only on E!
Watch a brand-new episode of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!