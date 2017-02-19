Abby Wambach Is Engaged to Christian Blogger Glennon Doyle Melton

Congrats to Abby Wambach and Glennon Doyle Melton!

The 36-year-old retired U.S. soccer star, who helped her team win the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, and the Christian mom blogger are engaged. They had gone public with their relationship late last year.

Glennon, 40, announced their engagement Friday evening on Facebook.

"Abby and I have decided to hold hands forever," she wrote, alongside a black and white photo of the pair's hands, sporting diamond rings. "Love Wins."

She also shared the pic on Instagram, saying, "Abby and I decided to hold hands forever. First, fiercely, and forever."

Abby posted the same photo on her page Saturday morning.

"Happy. #iseethemoonnow," she wrote.