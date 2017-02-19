Madonna's new daughters are certainly getting into the groove at mom's house!

The 58-year-old superstar had said earlier this month she had adopted 4-year-old twins Esther and Stella from Malawi, birthplace of her son and daughter David Banda and Mercy James, who are both 11 and who the singer had adopted in 2006 and 2009.

On Friday evening, a video of Esther and Stella singing "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" was posted on Madonna's Instagram page.

"A little night Music........." the singer wrote.