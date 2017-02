And we thought Kylie Jenner was the hair chameleon in the family.

Kim Kardashian was spotted out with husband Kanye West in Los Angeles Saturday. Kim sported her trademark long dark brown hair, two days after she debuted a shorter, platinum blond hairstyle on Snapchat in honor of blond Paris Hilton's 36th birthday.

Yep, as many fans guessed, it looks like Kim's hair was indeed a wig. Who can keep up with the Kardashian's hairstyles?