A sex tape?
Ya'll don't know what you were missing if you didn't watch Britney Spears' turbulent life play out on the small screen Saturday, in the Lifetime movie Britney Ever After, which was made without her cooperation.
The pop star, one of the most famous in the world, made headlines in the mid-2000s due to personal issues that led to a meltdown that stalled her career. She has since bounced back and is currently among a group of top music stars who performs regularly in Las Vegas.
Australian actress Natasha Bennett plays Britney in Britney Ever After, while Nathan Keyes plays her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Clayton Chitty portrays her ex-husband Kevin Federline and Matthew Harrison and Nicole Oliver plays her parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears.
Check out what key elements from Britney's life and career were left out of the Lifetime movie, which ones were showcased differently and what surprises were introduced in the film.
Snubs:
Where's the Music? Lifetime did not obtain the rights to any of Britney's songs, so...no music from her. No footage of her iconic music video performances—no "...Baby One More Time," no "I'm a Slave 4 U," nothing!
And there was no great depictions of her iconic award show performances, so we didn't get to see her then-shocking nude, sparkling bodysuit reveal at the 2000 MTV VMAs or the 2001 VMAs performance with the yellow python. And her famous kiss with Madonna at the 2003 ceremony was a mere bling-or-you'll-miss-it moment.
They did, however, depict her performances of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' "I Love Rock N' Roll" and The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."
Where's Adnan? In real life, amid Spear's breakdown, she dated a paparazzo named Adnan Ghalib. Her family took out a restraining order against him in 2009, saying he helped try to break the singer free of her court-mandated conservatorship run by her father. He was later sentenced to 45 days in jail for running over a process server trying to deliver the order.
Adnan was nowhere to be found in Britney Ever After.
Bye Crossroads: Britney's now-cult movie Crossroads, which recently turned 15, was not mentioned in Britney Ever After.
No MTV's TRL? Like many pop artists who rose to fame in the '90s and early '00s, TRL was a key part of their careers, as they reached a massive audience in a time when modern social media didn't exist. Britney made several memorable appearances on the show, hosted by Carson Daly, including one in 1999 when she co-hosted with Melissa Joan Hart.
Surprises:
The Head-Shaving Incident of 2007: Following her split from Kevin and an custody battle over their young sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, which took place amid a Department of Children and Family Services investigation into her handling of the boys, Britney's public meltdown came to a climax that February 2007.
She shaved her own head at a Los Angeles salon. The incident was not only captured on camera by the paparazzi, who had at that point followed her on a daily basis, as well as a local news' helicopter crew, which shot footage from the air.
In Britney Ever After, the shaving incident is shown in flashbacks. One of its consequences is that her ratty hair extensions make a stylist's job difficult during a photo shoot, which ends in disaster anyway due to her erratic on-set behavior.
The Umbrella Incident: In real life, Days after Britney shaved her head, she checked into a rehab center. She left the facility after three days, after which she then attacked an SUV carrying paparazzi with an umbrella in what became one of her most shocking incidents to date.
In Britney Ever After, the car is Britney's own and it's a convertible and she confronts many more paparazzi.
After the incident in real life, the singer checked back into the rehab center and remained there for a month.
Happy Birthday from 'N Sync: In 2000, Justin and the rest of the band sang "Happy Birthday" to Britney, who opened for them on tour, during a show in San Diego and also at an end-of-tour party following the concert.
The five singers really took it to the next level in Britney Ever After, complete with party horns.
"You're one year older, girl," Justin tells her.
The Origin of "Stinky and Pinky": In real life, Britney and Justin dated between 1999 and 2002. During their relationship, he called her "Pinky" and she called him "Stinky." They even wore jerseys bearing the names during a celebrity charity basketball game in 2001.
In Britney After After, the origin of the cringe-worthy nicknames is depicted like this: Justin gives Britney a diamond ring that only fits her pinky. They joke that her name is pinky and she said, "I want everyone to know you're my Stinky."
I hope that's not how they got the names pinky and stinky.... #britneyeverafter— Lizzy from the Block (@LizHolGolightly) February 19, 2017
Justin's Outgoing Voicemail Message Is Amazing: "Do your thing after the..." he sings.
Please let this be real.
Jealous Justin: In Britney Ever After, in a rehearsal for her 2001 MTV VMAs performance, Spears meets the yellow python she would wear around her neck and works with choreographer Wade Robertson.
Justin is pretty jealous when he sees them together and later confronts her about him and breaks up with her.
In real life, there were rumors Britney cheated on Justin. They have never been confirmed.
The Britney-Justin Dance-Off: In 2002, Us Weekly reported that on Aug. 1, 2002, Britney and Justin bumped into each other for the first time since their split in March, at the Lounge club in L.A. Justin was dancing with Jenna Dewan Tatum, then known as Jenna Dewan.
Britney approached him when he was alone for a moment and they got into an argument and then a dance-off. The two have never confirmed the incident.
In the movie, the scene is as dramatic as they come and Tamara Thorsen plays Jenna but is not named. She does, however, get to hold Justin's jacket.
Britney's First Marriage: In 2004, Britney married childhood friend Jason Alexander at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. Their marriage was annulled after 55 hours. Not much was revealed about Jason.
In Britney Ever After, the singer phones her parents to announce she has gotten married. Next time you know, her parents burst into her and Jason's Las Vegas hotel and read her the riot act.
Did Mama and Papa Spears cause the end of Britney's first marriage?
?? #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/Uv1q3Na3hs— Lifetime (@lifetimetv) February 19, 2017
"Meat Pole"?? In Britney Ever After, it is revealed Britney's husband Kevin Federline's nickname is "Meat Pole."
This has never been documented in real life.
Cheating K-Fed? In Britney Ever After, Britney discovers a girls' sext on Kevin's cell phone.
"I Wnt 2 Dvrce U," she later texts her husband.
In real life, cheating rumors swirled after the two broke up. They were never confirmed.
Sam Lufti the Villain: In real life, amid her meltdown, Britney confided in a man named Sam Lufti, who became her manager for about a year. In her mother's 2008 book Through the Storm, she wrote that he controlled her daughter and tried to isolate her from her family. He sued them in response and lost.
In Britney Ever After, Sam appears as the most evil of villains, trying to keep Britney away from her dad and yelling at her while parked in a driveway, spurring her to get out and sit on the street holding her Chihuahua as paparazzi snap away.
Also in the movie, he is slapped with a restraining order in a very creative way; A man gets in his face good-naturedly, pretending to be a long-lost acquaintance, throws the order at his feet and runs away as paparazzi swarm.
In real life, Britney obtained a retraining order against Sam in 2007 and again in 2008. It is unclear how he was served.
Did They or Didn't They? In the Lifetime movie, Britney and Justin make out a couple times.
"I love you," he tells her in one instance. "I don't want to push you if you're not ready."
She later declares they would wait until marriage to have sex.
In real life, Britney did famously declare she would remain a virgin until marriage. After their breakup, Justin was asked in an interview with Barbara Walters on 20/20 if she kept her pledge to wait until she was married to have sex.
"Sure, sure," he replied, laughing.
In 2003, Britney told W magazine, "I've only slept with one person my whole life...it was two years into my relationship with Justin, and I thought he was the one."
"But I was wrong!" she said. "I didn't think he was gonna go on Barbara Walters and sell me out."
But the biggest surprise in Britney Ever After was...
A Sex Tape?? Britney Ever After suggested Britney and Justin made a sex tape together.
None has been found to this day.