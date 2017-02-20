A sex tape?

Ya'll don't know what you were missing if you didn't watch Britney Spears' turbulent life play out on the small screen Saturday, in the Lifetime movie Britney Ever After, which was made without her cooperation.

The pop star, one of the most famous in the world, made headlines in the mid-2000s due to personal issues that led to a meltdown that stalled her career. She has since bounced back and is currently among a group of top music stars who performs regularly in Las Vegas.

Australian actress Natasha Bennett plays Britney in Britney Ever After, while Nathan Keyes plays her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, Clayton Chitty portrays her ex-husband Kevin Federline and Matthew Harrison and Nicole Oliver plays her parents Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears.