Meet Vin Diesel, pop star.

The Fast & Furious star took to Facebook Friday night to shared with his fans a special surprise gift: An audio track of his vocals mixed in with Selena Gomez's on her and Kygo's new breakup-themed single, "It Ain't Me," making it sound as though they are singing a duet.

"All love..." Vin wrote on Facebook.

Selena and Norwegian DJ Kygo's single was released Wednesday. It is her first new song in about a year.

"You are going to be as shocked as I am... Kygo the magician just took my voice and added it to his new track. Speechless," Vin tweeted Thursday.

"Thank you Kygo for making magic," he wrote a day later, after the enhanced track was dropped. "Selena's voice is beautiful and welcoming. Dream come true!!"