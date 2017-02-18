Rick Kern/WireImage
Make way for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit beauties!
Kate Upton, who appears on three separate covers of the 2017 issue, and fellow models who are also featured, such as Ashley Graham, Chrissy Teigen and a now-pregnant Hannah Jeter, showed sexy styles as tehy walked the red carpet at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch festival in Houston Friday. The group has been promoting the new edition, which is on newsstands now, at various events over the past week.
Kate, 24, sported a sexy black strapless asymmetrical maxi dress with a thigh-high slit, paired with matching strappy sandals.
Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
Chrissy attended the event in a sleeveless, black and tan mini dress that showcased a lace underlay and black strappy sandals.
Bob Levey/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated
She was accompanied by husband and singer John Legend. The two hung out with longtime supermodel Christie Brinkley, 63, and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18. Christie sported a sparkling gold mini dress and matching pumps while Sailor wore a semi-sheer, striped black mini dress and matching pumps.
The two are featured together, along with Christie's older daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 31, in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Christie and Sailor also hung out with Kate at the party.
Nina Agdal, 24, wore a cleavage-baring black crop top, a black leather knee-length skirt with a thigh-high slit and black pumps.