Paulina Gretzky Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Angelina Jolie

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Celebs and Civilians, Matt Damon, George Clooney, Amal Clooney

Ordinary People: How These Stars Met Their Normal Significant Others

Selena Gomez, Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel Now Featured on Selena Gomez's New Single "It Ain't Me"...No, Really!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Paulina Gretzky, Pregnant, Baby Bump

Instagram

Congrats are in order for model Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson!

The engaged couple is expecting their second child. Paulina, 28, revealed the news on Instagram Saturday, posting a pic of her sitting cross-legged on a bed near the couple's pet dog, wearing a tight nude off-the-shoulder sweater and rubbing her baby bump while holding a ultrasound photo.

"Coming soon..." she wrote.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson

Michael Buckner/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP

Going to go find Nemo ??

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on

Paulina, daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson, her fiancé of three and a half years, are already parents to 2-year-old son Tatum Gretzky Johnson. She has often posted photos of their boy on Instagram.

The couple has not revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival.

TAGS/ Paulina Gretzky , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again