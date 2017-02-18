Paulina Gretzky Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congrats are in order for model Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson!
The engaged couple is expecting their second child. Paulina, 28, revealed the news on Instagram Saturday, posting a pic of her sitting cross-legged on a bed near the couple's pet dog, wearing a tight nude off-the-shoulder sweater and rubbing her baby bump while holding a ultrasound photo.
"Coming soon..." she wrote.
Michael Buckner/AMA2013/Getty Images for DCP
Paulina, daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, and Johnson, her fiancé of three and a half years, are already parents to 2-year-old son Tatum Gretzky Johnson. She has often posted photos of their boy on Instagram.
The couple has not revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival.