Paulina Gretzky Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

The couple has not revealed the sex of their upcoming arrival.

Paulina, daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky , and Johnson, her fiancé of three and a half years, are already parents to 2-year-old son Tatum Gretzky Johnson . She has often posted photos of their boy on Instagram.

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Jan 7, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

The engaged couple is expecting their second child. Paulina, 28, revealed the news on Instagram Saturday, posting a pic of her sitting cross-legged on a bed near the couple's pet dog, wearing a tight nude off-the-shoulder sweater and rubbing her baby bump while holding a ultrasound photo.

Congrats are in order for model Paulina Gretzky and pro golfer Dustin Johnson !

