When it comes to the Oscars, the numbers say it all.
As the biggest night in Hollywood approaches, the industry's most esteemed stars prepare to enter the Dolby Theater on Sunday—some for the first time in their career, others for the umpteenth time. While plenty of history is ready to be made at the 89th Academy Awards, this year's pool of nominees have already set several records.
To start, the reigning queen of the silver screen, Meryl Streep, earned her 20th nomination this year for her performance in Florence Foster Jenkins. If she wins, the icon will officially tie with Katharine Hepburn's record for the most wins by an actress with four statues. However, Streep already leads the pack with the most Oscar nominations of any actor or actress ever by eight. The second most nominated stars are Hepburn and Jack Nicholson with 12 nominations each.
Mark Rogers
On the other hand, seven talented actors and actresses celebrated first-time nominations this year, including Moonlight's Naomie Harris, Lion's Dev Patel and Loving's Ruth Negga.
"It still hasn't fully sunk in," Patel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic of the career milestone. "I'm overwhelmingly just grateful and freaked out equally."
For Hacksaw Ridge Best Director nominee Mel Gibson, this year isn't his first time at the annual ceremony, but he is celebrating a grand return since his last nomination more than two decades ago for Braveheart. If his last time is any indication of potential success this year, he took home the statues for Best Director and Best Picture in 1996.
Andrew Garfield Talks Oscar Nom, Mel Gibson's Comeback and Which Celeb He'll Kiss During the Show
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Meanwhile, esteemed playwright and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda is one step away from becoming one of the less than 20 EGOT winners—those who have been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. While the Hamilton creator has already earned an Emmy, Grammy and Tony, he garnered his first Academy Award nod this year for his original song, "How Far I'll Go," from Moana.
Though we're still days away from finding out the winners, the cast and crew of La La Land have plenty to sing and dance about since Damien Chazelle's movie musical tied for the most nominations ever received by a film at the Academy Awards with 14—the same as Titanic and All About Eve. Perhaps this year's ceremony will be all about the movie of stars.
For more fun stats on this year's ceremony, check out E!'s video above.
Watch E!'s live 2017 Oscars red carpet coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 26, and following The Oscars® ceremony starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on ABC, tune back in to E! for our live After Party special at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. On Monday, Feb. 27, tune in to E! News at 7 p.m. and Fashion Police at 8 p.m. for complete Oscars coverage.