Mr. Tom Hiddleston, you have come a very long way.

Long before becoming a Hollywood A-lister or earning the role of Loki in the Thor franchise, the actor was just a kid exploring the acting bug in school.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Tom looked back at one of his first roles with a man many will also recognize. Anyone heard of Eddie Redmayne?

"He was a great talent even then," Tom revealed this week. "He was a huge star and we were in a school production of A Passage to India by E.M. Forster."